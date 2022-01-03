US will act 'decisively' if Russia invades Ukraine, says President Biden
Published
Sunday's phone call came ahead of de-esclataion talks in Geneva between senior US and Russian officials.Full Article
Published
Sunday's phone call came ahead of de-esclataion talks in Geneva between senior US and Russian officials.Full Article
U.S. President Joe Biden conferred on Sunday with Ukraine's leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border, promising that..
“President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades..