Trump Endorses Viktor Orban, Hungary’s Far-Right Prime Minister
Published
Democracy in Hungary has been backsliding under Mr. Orban, whose efforts to consolidate power have caused consternation in the European Union.Full Article
Published
Democracy in Hungary has been backsliding under Mr. Orban, whose efforts to consolidate power have caused consternation in the European Union.Full Article
Hungary will not change its immigration policies despite a recent ruling from the EU's top court that found them in contradiction..