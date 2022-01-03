World-famous Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies aged 77
Leakey, who unearthed evidence that helped to prove humankind evolved in Africa, died on Sunday at the age of 77, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said.Full Article
