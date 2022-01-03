Fire reignites at South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town
The fire that has already destroyed South Africa's main Parliament chamber flared up again about 36 hours after it started.Full Article
South Africa's National Assembly building in Cape Town reignited on Monday, after a major fire the day before gutted the..
[DW] A man is set to appear before court over the fire that ripped through South Africa's Parliament complex in Cape Town. The..