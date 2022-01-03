New York AG subpoenas Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. in fraud inquiry into family business
The subpoenas issued to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are part of ongoing civil fraud inquiry examining Trump Organization.
New York attorney general Letitia James had already subpoenas Eric Trump as part of her ongoing investigation into the family..
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children..
New York's attorney general has subpoenaed former U.S. President Donald Trump's adult children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump as..