Wright beats Smith in thriller to win second world title
Scotsman Peter Wright overcomes England's Michael Smith 7-5 to win his second PDC World Darts Championship.Full Article
Peter Wright has bagged his second PDC World Championship title and a cool £500,000 cash prize following a closely fought victory..
It's shaping up to be a classic final at the Alexandra Palace with Livingston-born Wright going for his second title against..