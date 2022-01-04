Woman Suing Prince Andrew for Abuse Settled With Epstein for $500,000
The prince’s lawyers are expected to argue that Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s suit should be dismissed because of the earlier settlement’s terms.Full Article
A woman who says she was sexually trafficked to Britain's Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted NZ$737,000 in 2009 to settle..
Virginia Giuffre filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against the Duke of York over the summer.