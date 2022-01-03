Twins born 15 minutes apart end up having separate birthdays in different years

Twins born just 15 minutes apart ended up having separate birthdays in different years - an event that has around a one in two million chance of happening.Full Article
A set of twins were born just 15 minutes apart, but their birthdays are on separate days, months and years.
