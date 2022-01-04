Apple becomes world's first $3 trillion company
Apple hits $3.0 trillion market cap: ‘it could be a $250 stock’
Invezz
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) became the first U.S. company to hit $3.0 trillion in market cap on Monday, thanks to a nearly 3.0% jump..
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company
Upworthy
Apple has reached yet another major milestone. The iPhone maker topped a market value of $3 trillion Monday — the first publicly..
-
Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips
Upworthy
-
Apple tops $3 trillion in value, becoming the first U.S. company to hit that value
USATODAY.com
-
Apple becomes first $3 trillion company after boost from pandemic demand
Ars Technica
-
Apple becomes world’s first $US3 trillion company
Brisbane Times