New York's attorney general has issued subpoenas to Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with a civil probe into the former president's business practices and family company.Full Article
Donald Trump and two of his children subpoenaed in fraud probe into family business
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Donald Trump: Former US president, children receive subpoena
Deutsche Welle
Trump's two eldest children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka have also been summoned to testify in an investigation into the family's..
-
Donald Trump: Former US president receives subpoena
Deutsche Welle
-
Donald Trump and two eldest children subpoenaed by NY attorney general
Belfast Telegraph
-
New York Attorney General Subpoenas Donald Trump, Ivanka, Donald Jr.
Newsy
-
Trump, his children subpoenaed by New York attorney general in family business probe
CBC.ca
Advertisement
More coverage
Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr subpoenaed by NY attorney general
SeattlePI.com
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children..