IND vs SA: Virat Kohli to miss three-match ODI series against South Africa?
Published
Virat Kohli had a good net session at the Wanderers and even posted some snap-shots of his training session, but on matchday, was ruled out.Full Article
Published
Virat Kohli had a good net session at the Wanderers and even posted some snap-shots of his training session, but on matchday, was ruled out.Full Article
Virat Kohli having troubles with his back isn’t a new thing. In 2018, he was suffering from a condition called ‘herniated..
Virat Kohli led India defeated South Africa by 113 runs to claim their first-ever test victory at the centurion and also took a 1-0..