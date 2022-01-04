Tesla slammed over new Xinjiang showroom
A Washington-based Muslim group accused Tesla of "supporting genocide" against Uyghurs, with a Republican senator also piling on pressure over Tesla's Xinjiang showroom.Full Article
Tesla has been criticised for opening a new showroom in Xinjiang, the Chinese region where authorities are accused of widespread..
The world's most valuable car maker opened the new showroom in the city of Urumqi on New Year's Eve.