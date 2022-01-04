Novak Djokovic will compete at this year's Australian Open, after he received a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne despite his refusal to say whether he has been vaccinated.Full Article
Novak Djokovic given COVID vaccine 'exemption' to take part in Australian Open
