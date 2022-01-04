David Bowie's extensive music catalog, including more than 400 songs, sells to Warner
Published
David Bowie joins a growing list of music icons, both dead and living, to sell their rich catalogs of songs for large sums of money.
Published
David Bowie joins a growing list of music icons, both dead and living, to sell their rich catalogs of songs for large sums of money.
The extensive music catalogue of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to..