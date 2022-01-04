Taking pictures of breastfeeding mothers without their consent could result in a two-year jail sentence under plans to change the law.Full Article
Taking covert photos of breastfeeding mothers could lead to two years in jail
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
People who take covert photos of mums breastfeeding could face jail time
People who take pictures of breastfeeding mothers without consent could face up to two years in jail under plans to change the law.
Belfast Telegraph
The 15 best documentaries streaming on HBO Max to learn something new
HBO Max offers an extraordinary selection of movies, and its documentary library alone has enough gems for hours of compelling..
Mashable