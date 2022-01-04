A state of emergency has been declared in Kazakhstan following major protests over fuel prices.Full Article
State of emergency declared in Kazakhstan after violent protests over fuel prices
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency after national protests over fuel price rise
SBS
Authorities in Kazakhstan have promised a tough crackdown on protesters as mass unrest plunges the Central Asian country into its..
Advertisement
More coverage
Kazakhstan: Protests turn deadly as Almaty mayor's office breached
Deutsche Welle
President Tokayev has taken control of the security council from his powerful predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev. Almaty is under a..
-
Kazakhstan declares state of emergency in several cities as ongoing fuel price protests erupt
CBC.ca
-
Kazakhstan government resigns amid protests over rising fuel prices
FT.com
-
Protests Over Gas Prices Rage On in Kazakhstan
NYTimes.com
-
Kazakhstan protesters breach Almaty mayor's office
Deutsche Welle