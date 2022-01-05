'I think he's a bad guy' NFL MVP voter won't cast ballot for Aaron Rodgers
Published
A veteran Chicago sports writer doesn't like Aaron Rodgers' off-field issues and says he won't vote for the Green Bay Packers QB for MVP.
Published
A veteran Chicago sports writer doesn't like Aaron Rodgers' off-field issues and says he won't vote for the Green Bay Packers QB for MVP.
Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award this year, but there’s at least one MVP vote he won’t be..
Veteran Chicago sports writer doesn't like Packer QB's off-field issues.
#voter #aaronrodgers #sportswriter #packerqb