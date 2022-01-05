The US government has charged one of the main suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.Full Article
US charges Colombian man over assassination of Haiti president
US Arrests, Charges Ex-Colombian Soldier Suspect in Assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise
HNGN
The US arrested and charged ex-Colombian soldier involved in the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise
US arrests suspect in Haiti presidential assassination, source says
US authorities have arrested a Colombian man for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise,..
Brisbane Times
News24.com | Colombian suspected of involvement in killing of Haiti president held in Panama – sources
Panama authorities arrested on Monday a former member of the Colombian military wanted for questioning in connection with the..
News24