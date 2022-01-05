'This is insane': As Congress relives Jan. 6 horror, efforts to rewrite history stir fury on Capitol Hill
We interviewed more than 120 members of Congress and found efforts to rewrite the memory of the Jan. 6 riot plagues Capitol Hill.
Watch VideoA deeply divided Congress is showing the world a very unsettled view from the U.S. Capitol: Rather than a national..