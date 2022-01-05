Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff: Celebrity twins die six days apart after falling ill with COVID-19
They were known for their atypical physical transformation and their controversial scientific works.Full Article
The famous brothers hosted Temps X, a 1980s science-fiction show set on a spaceship
Grichka and Igor Bogdanoff had hosted a TV science and science-fiction show in the 1980s.