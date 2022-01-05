Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro discharged from hospital
The Brazilian president was discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital after experiencing abdominal pain. He has undergone at least four surgeries since 2018.Full Article
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to hospital in the early hours of Monday with abdominal pain and was being examined..