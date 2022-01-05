The Duchess of Sussex will get £1 compensation from the Mail On Sunday's publisher for misuse of private information after it printed parts of her letter to her father.Full Article
Meghan gets £1 damages over Mail On Sunday privacy case
The publisher of The Mail On Sunday has agreed to pay the Duchess of Sussex £1 nominal damages for misuse of private information..