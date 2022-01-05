Novak Djokovic reportedly stopped at Melbourne Airport after vaccine exemption drama
Published
There has been huge public backlash to news that Djokovic received a vaccination exemption allowing him to play in the Australian Open.Full Article
Published
There has been huge public backlash to news that Djokovic received a vaccination exemption allowing him to play in the Australian Open.Full Article
Novak Djokovic , Must Prove Vaccine Exemption , Ahead of Australian Open.
Novak Djokovic , Must Prove Vaccine Exemption ,..
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said on Tuesday he would defend his Australian Open title at Melbourne Park this month after receiving a..