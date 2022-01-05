2022 Grammy Awards postponed due to COVID-19
The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 and the "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant," organizers announced on Wednesday.
The 64th Grammy Awards have been postponed due to a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. The show was..