Novak Djokovic has visa canceled, denied entry to Australia over vaccine exemption
Published
Djokovic failed to provide appropriate documentation for an exemption from the country's vaccine mandate.
Published
Djokovic failed to provide appropriate documentation for an exemption from the country's vaccine mandate.
Watch VideoNovak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo early Thursday when the country..
After a 12-hour airport standoff over the validity of his visa and questions about his vaccine medical exemption for the Australian..