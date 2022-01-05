Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals he was sexually abused
Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell say she will request a new trial after revelations by a juror in her case that he was abused himself.Full Article
The juror revealed his past traumatic experience played a part in his decision in the trial.
The royal’s lawyers maintain Maxwell’s New York trial was 'disastrous' for his accuser Virginia Giuffre, who the prosecution..