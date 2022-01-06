The 2022 Golden Globe Awards are still happening, kind of: Here's what we know
Published
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, inundated with scandal, is still moving forward with Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. Here's what we know.
Published
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, inundated with scandal, is still moving forward with Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. Here's what we know.
Watch VideoWe go to movies not just to escape, but to discover. We might identify with the cowboy or the runaway bride or the kid..