A complaint by Northern Ireland gay rights activist Gareth Lee that he was discriminated against when the Christian owners of a Belfast bakery refused to make him a cake iced with the slogan "Support Gay Marriage" back in 2014 has been ruled inadmissible by the European Courts of Human Rights.Full Article
Gay rights activist's appeal in long-running cake dispute ruled 'inadmissible'
