What really happened on Ferozepur flyover that led to PM Modi's security breach
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur from Bathinda via Moga-Ferozepur highway to address an election rally.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur from Bathinda via Moga-Ferozepur highway to address an election rally.Full Article
After yesterday’s incident when the PM was stuck on a flyover on his way to an election meeting at Ferozepur in Western Punjab,..
pm modi cancels ferozepur visit,pm modi punjab visit,prime minister narendra modi in punjab,pm rally in punjab cancelled,mha seeks..