Australia, Japan sign defense cooperation treaty
Published
Japan, Australia, the United States, and India are part of the "Quad" group working toward building an alliance in the face of China's burgeoning presence across Asia.Full Article
Published
Japan, Australia, the United States, and India are part of the "Quad" group working toward building an alliance in the face of China's burgeoning presence across Asia.Full Article
Australia and Japan will sign a treaty on Thursday to increase defense and security cooperation in a move that has been hailed as..