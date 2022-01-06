Peter Bogdanovich, director of 'Paper Moon' and 'The Last Picture Show,' dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, director of 'Paper Moon' and 'The Last Picture Show,' dies at 82

USATODAY.com

Published

Peter Bogdanovich, the legendary director of "Paper Moon," "What's Up Doc?" and "The Last Picture Show," has died at 82, his talent agency confirms.

Full Article