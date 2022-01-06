Peter Bogdanovich, director of 'Paper Moon' and 'The Last Picture Show,' dies at 82
Peter Bogdanovich, the legendary director of "Paper Moon," "What's Up Doc?" and "The Last Picture Show," has died at 82, his talent agency confirms.
The iconic director’s 1971 film "The Last Picture Show" earned eight Academy Awards nominations.
