Former British champion Farooq retires at 26 because of 'unforeseen circumstances'
Published
Scottish bantamweight Kash Farooq announces his shock retirement from professional boxing at age 26 because of "unforeseen circumstances".Full Article
Published
Scottish bantamweight Kash Farooq announces his shock retirement from professional boxing at age 26 because of "unforeseen circumstances".Full Article
Former British bantamweight champion Kash Farooq has been forced to retire from boxing at the age of 26.
Scottish bantamweight Kash Farooq announces his shock retirement from professional boxing at age 26 because of "unforeseen..