‘Late Late Show’ Cancels Tapings After James Corden Tests Positive
Published
The CBS host said he felt “completely fine” after testing positive for the coronavirus. The program set a schedule of reruns through Jan. 17.Full Article
Published
The CBS host said he felt “completely fine” after testing positive for the coronavirus. The program set a schedule of reruns through Jan. 17.Full Article
The Late Late Show host said he felt 'completely fine'
James Corden is the latest late-night talk show host to test positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old The Late Late Show With James..