The Ashes: England captain Joe Root out for a duck against Australia
Captain Joe Root is dismissed for a duck as England lose a flurry of wickets in the morning session on day two of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.Full Article
Jack Leach is denied a wicket as Joe Root drops Usman Khawaja on 28 as England toil on day two of the fourth Test in Sydney.
England has been beaten 5-0 in an Ashes series only three times. On the evidence of Tuesday's innings defeat at the Melbourne..