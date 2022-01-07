Missouri woman linked to Jan. 6 Capitol riots arrested after fatal wrong-way car crash
Published
Emily Hernandez, who was charged with participating in the U.S. Capitol riots, faces possible charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in death.
Published
Emily Hernandez, who was charged with participating in the U.S. Capitol riots, faces possible charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in death.
Emily Hernandez, who was charged with participating in the U.S. Capitol riots, faces possible charges of driving while intoxicated..