Kieran Trippier: Newcastle United sign Atletico Madrid defender for £12m
Published
Newcastle United sign England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12m plus add-ons.Full Article
Published
Newcastle United sign England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12m plus add-ons.Full Article
Newcastle United are the new moneybags on the block, and began their January transfer trolley dash with the signing of Kieran..
Newcastle United have wasted no time in flexing their new financial muscles with the Magpies looking to sign Kieran Trippier from..