Kazakhstan's president says he has ordered security personnel to open fire on "terrorists" without warning amid extremely violent protests in the former Soviet nation.Full Article
Kazakhstan president orders security personnel to open fire on 'terrorists'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kazakh leader orders use of lethal force on ‘terrorists’ amid protests
The president of Kazakhstan said he has authorised law enforcement to open fire on “terrorists” and shoot to kill, a move that..
Belfast Telegraph
Kazakh leader orders use of lethal force to quell unrest
The President of Kazakhstan said Friday he authorized law enforcement to open fire on "terrorists" and shoot to kill, a move that..
CBC.ca