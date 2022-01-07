Edward Colston statue case could be sent to appeal court
Attorney General Suella Braverman says the acquittal of four people is "causing confusion".Full Article
'The decision in the Colston statue case is causing confusion'
Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby, and Jake Skuse have been cleared at Bristol Crown Court of criminal damage for..
The jury has retired in the case of fire people accused of tearing down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.