Arsenal will wear all-white jerseys for Sunday's FA Cup match as part of a campaign against youth violence after London saw a record 30th teenage homicide in a year.Full Article
'No More Red': Arsenal to wear all-white jerseys in campaign against youth violence
Arsenal to wear all-white in FA Cup as part of the anti-knife crime campaign with adidas supported by Ian Wright and Idris Elba
Arsenal will remove the iconic red from their kit to play in all-white for the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday to..
