Sidney Poitier: The actor who broke down Hollywood's racial barriers
Published
Sidney Poitier, the actor and director who helped break down Hollywood's racial barriers, dies aged 94.Full Article
Published
Sidney Poitier, the actor and director who helped break down Hollywood's racial barriers, dies aged 94.Full Article
Watch VideoSidney Poitier, the groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration who transformed how Black people were portrayed on..
Sidney Poitier, the actor and activist who broke color barriers in Hollywood and starred in some of the most iconic movies ever..