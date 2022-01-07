UK reports 178,250 daily COVID cases and another 229 deaths
The UK has reported another 178,250 daily COVID cases and 229 deaths, according to latest figures.Full Article
Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths, while the positivity..
The daily COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi on Wednesday is the highest single-day spike since May 12. Eight people have died in the..