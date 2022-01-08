Ashley Graham welcomes twin baby boys at home with husband Justin Ervin
"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," Ashley Graham wrote.Full Article
The supermodel gave birth to her twin boys earlier in the morning on Friday, January 7.
Party of five! Ashley Graham and filmmaker husband Justin Ervin have welcomed twin boys. They join big brother Isaac Ervin, whom..