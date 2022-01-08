Goa Assembly Election 2022: Polling to be held in single-phase on February 14
Published
Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities and COVID-19 patients will be able to vote by postal ballot.Full Article
Published
Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities and COVID-19 patients will be able to vote by postal ballot.Full Article
The Election Commission of India in a press conference on Saturday announced the polling dates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly..
The Election Commission of India in a press conference on Saturday announced the polling dates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly..