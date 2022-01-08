Serbia: Lithium mine opponents block roads in bad weather
Hundreds of people in Serbia spent part of a holiday weekend blocking roads to protest plans for lithium mining in the Balkan country.Full Article
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of people in Serbia spent part of a holiday weekend blocking roads Saturday to protest plans for..