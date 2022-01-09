Saudi princess released from jail
Princess Basmah Bint Saud has been a vocal critic of the kingdom's treatment of women. She was arrested three years ago when she was about to travel overseas for medical treatment.Full Article
Princess Basmah Bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 57, a businesswoman, rights activist and member of the royal family, went missing..
Princess Basma bint Saud and her daughter were held without charge for almost three years.