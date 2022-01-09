Fans arrive at stadium for AFCON opener Cameroon-Burkina Faso
Fans arrive at the vast new 60,000-seat Olembe Stadium in Yaounde for the Africa Cup of Nations opener between the hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso.Full Article
