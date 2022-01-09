27 people rescued after being stranded on floating chunk of ice off Green Bay shore
The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the ice appears to have been weakened from barge traffic Friday. There were no reported injuries.
At least 34 people were rescued on Saturday after being stranded on a large chunk of floating ice off the shore of Point Comfort on..
