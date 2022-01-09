Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso in Afcon opener
Hosts Cameroon come from behind to beat Burkina Faso in an absorbing opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations.Full Article
Fans arrive at the vast new 60,000-seat Olembe Stadium in Yaounde for the Africa Cup of Nations opener between the hosts Cameroon..
After delays, postponements and date changes aplenty, the Africa Cup of Nations will finally start on Sunday, as hosts Cameroon..