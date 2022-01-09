Michael Lang, Woodstock co-creator who 'changed the world,' dies at 77
Michael Lang, who co-created the landmark 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair, has died at age 77 from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, his family confirms.
Lang helped make Woodstock a defining moment of the 1960s. He once called it "a test of whether people of our generation really..