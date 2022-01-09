Opinion: Nathan Chen wins at U.S. national figure skating championship, but COVID does too
Published
Nathan Chen, the American superstar who will be a gold-medal favorite at the Beijing Winter Olympics, came away impressed by teen Ilia Malinin.
Published
Nathan Chen, the American superstar who will be a gold-medal favorite at the Beijing Winter Olympics, came away impressed by teen Ilia Malinin.
Nathan Chen won his sixth consecutive U.S. national figure skating title and is expected to contend for a gold medal at the Beijing..
With Alysa Liu becoming the latest figure skater to test positive for COVID-19, it's time for Nathan Chen and others to get out of..